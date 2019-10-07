Wilton marks Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Wilton will mark October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month with two events.

The first takes place on the grounds of Wilton High School where a group will gather on Tuesday, Oct 8, at 9 a.m., at the flagpole at the corner of Catalpa Road and Kristine Lilly Way for a reading of a proclamation.

Parking is available in the visitor lot of the Board of Education Central Office.

The Wilton Domestic Violence Task Force will present a program on “Her-self Awareness” on Thursday, Oct, 10, at 7 p.m., at the Wilton Library. Donna Cimarelli of the Maren Sanchez Home Foundation will discuss how young women can use situational awareness to identify potentially dangerous situations.

Register at www.wiltonlibrary.org and click on “Events” or call 203-762-6334.