Wilton market pledges support for food pantry

Village Market in Wilton Center will match gift card purchases for Wilton’s food pantry, from April 20 to 24, up to $5,000. Village Market in Wilton Center will match gift card purchases for Wilton’s food pantry, from April 20 to 24, up to $5,000. Photo: Bryan Haeffele / / Bryanhaeffele.com / Photo: Bryan Haeffele / / Bryanhaeffele.com / Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Wilton market pledges support for food pantry 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

WILTON — Village Market in Wilton Center reports man people have been reaching out, asking how they can support the town’s food pantry.

To add purchasing power to the many gift cards that have been bought for the food pantry by both residents and businesses, Village Market has offered a challenge.

From Monday, April 20, through Friday, April 24, Village Market will match all gift card purchases towards the Wilton Food Pantry, up to $5,000.

The market asks that those who would like to donate call 203-762-7283. They may also stop by the front office in the store, although calling is preferable.

The food pantry, which is housed at Comstock Community Center, has been operating out of a tent on the center grounds at 180 School Road since town buildings were closed last month. First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice announced last week the pantry would reopen indoors with access restricted to clients and Sarah Heath, director of social services.

Donations of non-perishable food and other items may also be left at a shed at Wilton police headquarters at 240 Danbury Road.