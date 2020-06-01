Wilton march to end racism set for Tuesday

A Walk for Peace and an End to Racism, culminating in a prayer vigil, will take place in Wilton on June 2. Above, Staci Wilkes helps to light her son Aaron's candle during an interfaith gathering at Our Lady of Fatima Church in response to events in Charlottesville, Va., in August 2017.

WILTON — A march in the name of peace and racial justice, culminating in a prayer vigil, will take place in Wilton on Tuesday, June 2.

Following days of unrest across the nation, in protest of the recent killing by a Minneapolis police officer of an unarmed African-American man, members of the Wilton community are invited to join in “A Walk for Peace and an End to Racism” being arranged by members of the clergy, Wilton Police Department, and town officials. Those joining are welcome to bring their own signs.

Participants are asked to assemble at the Wilton train station off Route 7, with face masks on, at 5 p.m. Beginning at 5:30, the group will walk single-file on the sidewalk along Route 7 to Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church’s parking lot at 229 Danbury Road (Route 7).

An outdoor service will include short remarks, interfaith prayers and a lighting of luminaries. Participants will then walk back to their cars at the train station.

Those unable to walk the mile distance between the train station and Our Lady of Fatima may park in the church parking lot. A limited number of chairs will be provided, spaced six feet apart.

The Wilton Police Department will provide oversight to ensure the safety of the community.

The most recent vigil of this type in Wilton occurred in August of 2017, when more than 100 members of the community gathered at Our Lady of Fatima to stand in protest of hate speech and hateful acts that occurred in many parts of the country, including a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Va.