Wilton march scrubbed in favor of gathering at church

A walk to end racism will no longer take place in favor of a gathering at Our Lady of Fatima Church. A walk to end racism will no longer take place in favor of a gathering at Our Lady of Fatima Church. Photo: File Photo / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: File Photo / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Wilton march scrubbed in favor of gathering at church 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WILTON — The “Walk for Peace and an End to Racism” planned for this afternoon in Wilton has been changed. The walk, which was to begin at the train station in Wilton Center, will no longer take place.

Instead, community members are invited to gather at Our Lady of Fatima Church at 229 Danbury Road at 5:30 p.m.

People may stay in their cars or may sit in chairs maintaining an appropriate distance from one another. More than 100 chairs will be available. Masks must be worn.

The outdoor service will include short remarks, interfaith prayers and a lighting of luminaries.

Overflow parking is available in the lot next to the church.

No reason for the change, which was announced by email, was given except to say “this is the best solution for the safety of everyone.”

Police will be at the train station alerting people to the change in plans.