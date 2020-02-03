Wilton maple syrup harvest is under way

Ambler Farm program director Kevin Meehan describes the process of maple sugaring and collection of sap from maple trees at the Ambler Farm tap-a-tree program on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020.

WINTER — It’s still winter, but one harvest that’s under way is maple sap.

When the days are warm and sunny, sap begins to rise in the sugar maple trees. Freezing temperatures at night send the sap back down, to rise again the next day temperatures are above freezing.

Here, February is prime time for collecting maple sap, and with its large stands of sugar maples, Ambler Farm began hanging buckets during its Tap-A-Tree program on Feb. 1. Families turned out for two sessions where they signed up to hang buckets and eventually reap the rewards of sap turned into syrup.

After the sap is collected during the coming weeks, it will be boiled down into syrup that may be purchased at the farm or the Wilton farmers market come spring.

Maple syrup open houses are planned for Saturday, Feb. 29 and March 7, from 1 to 2 p.m., where visitors to the farm on Hurlbutt Street may tap a tree, take the “maple syrup test,” and learn how syrup was made from past to present. Included is a taste of Ambler’s own maple syrup on vanilla ice cream.