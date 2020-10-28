Wilton man joins Goodwill board

Christopher Peterson of Wilton has been named to the board of directors of Goodwill of Western & Northern Connecticut.

WILTON — Goodwill of Western & Northern Connecticut has announced that Christopher Peterson of Wilton has joined its its board of directors.

“Maintaining a strong board of directors is critical to the stability and financial well-being of our organization,” said Suzanne Baldasare, board chair.

Peterson brings financial and real estate experience to his role on the board. He currently serves as vice president and chief tax officer for Bunge Limited in White Plains, N.Y.

“I am excited to serve on the board of this dynamic organization,” Peterson said. “Goodwill is a household name and I look forward to helping more people understand how this powerful nonprofit is bettering the lives of Connecticut residents.”

Goodwill is a nonprofit organization that helps individuals, businesses, and communities come together to support people with disabilities, economic disadvantages, and other barriers to employment.