Wilton man drives 78 in a 40-mph zone, arrested for DUI

Damian Pielesz

A Wilton man clocked driving 78 mph in a 40 mph zone on Danbury Road in the vicinity of Wilton Hills was pulled over by police at 9:08 p.m. on July 21.

Damien Pielesz, 32, of Danbury Road, was driving a 2016 Nissan Altima when police stopped him at the intersection of Danbury Road and Gaylord Drive.

According to police, Pielesz exhibited signs of intoxication/impairment and there was a heavy odor of alcohol on his breath. He was unable to perform field sobriety tests to standard and was arrested for driving under the influence and speeding. While being processed he submitted to a breath test and his blood alcohol content registered at 0.2240, above the legal limit of 0.08.

Pielesz was released on a promise to appear with a court date of July 31 at Norwalk Superior Court.