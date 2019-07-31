Wilton man arrested for DUI, drug charges

A Wilton man arrested for driving under the influence was also found to have drugs and drug paraphernalia in his vehicle, according to Wilton police.

Police received a 911 call just after midnight on July 27, reporting a white SUV being driven erratically, having crossed over the double yellow line on River Road several times.

Police found a white 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer with Connecticut registration parked in the cul de sac of Horseshoe Road and occupied by Arnaldo Fraccaroli of 143 Heather Lane. While speaking to Fraccaroli, police detected a strong odor of alcohol on his breath, as well as a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

Fraccaroli admitted to having consumed alcohol prior to driving and said he had marijuana with him. According to police, Fraccaroli was unable to perform field sobriety tests to standard and was arrested. A search of his vehicle revealed 1gram of marijuana and two metal grinders containing marijuana, according to police.

When he was searched at police headquarters, he was found to have a small white pill-like substance wrapped in plastic in his shirt pocket. He said it was a lollipop he had gotten from a bank earlier in the day. According to police, the substance tested presumptive positive for cocaine/crack.

Fraccaroli’s blood alcohol content was found to be 0.1688, above the legal limit of 0.08.

He was charged with driving under the influence, possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia with intent to use, and possession of less than half an ounce of marijuana.

He was issued a $1,000 bond, which was met. He has a court date of Aug. 5, at Norwalk Superior Court.