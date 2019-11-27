Wilton makes suffrage celebration plans

In 2020, the nation will celebrate the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment, which guaranteed and protected women’s right to vote.

Events are being planned across the state to honor women’s suffrage, with Wilton taking part as well.

A number of Wilton-based organizations are planning events in 2020 to recognize the anniversary, including an exhibit at the Wilton Historical Society, and a documentary film screening and discussion at Wilton Library.

Additional events are in the planning stages.

The town is working with these organizations to bring all planned events under one umbrella in an effort to foster collaboration and cooperation across the town.

Any organizations or individuals interested in getting involved are welcome to attend a planning meeting on Thursday, Dec. 5 at 3 p.m. at Wilton Town Hall, Room B, 238 Danbury Road.

For more information, email Sarah Gioffre at sarah.gioffre@wiltonct.org or call 203-563-0129, ext. 1128.