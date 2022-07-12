Wilton looks to better use amenities, recreational spaces

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
5
WILTON — A new committee is taking shape that officials say will help craft a townwide amenities plan to form unified vision to better use town and recreational spaces.
“We’ve talked about amenities in Wilton and where they lack,” said Planning and Zoning Chairman Rick Tomasetti, who will also chair the new committee. “There hasn’t seemed to be, as far back as I can remember, a comprehensive plan, a master plan, to deal with our amenities.”