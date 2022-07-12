Wilton looks to better use amenities, recreational spaces

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

WILTON — A new committee is taking shape that officials say will help craft a townwide amenities plan to form unified vision to better use town and recreational spaces.

“We’ve talked about amenities in Wilton and where they lack,” said Planning and Zoning Chairman Rick Tomasetti, who will also chair the new committee. “There hasn’t seemed to be, as far back as I can remember, a comprehensive plan, a master plan, to deal with our amenities.”

He pointed out the need to focus on planning around the town’s open space, trails, parks and sports facilities.

The selectmen allocated $175,000 for the study in June as part of its American Rescue Plan Act spending.

Tomasetti said the town was looking at how to better use its amenities while drafting its Plan of Conservation and Development in 2019. Since, officials have been looking at peer communities for inspiration.

“Ridgefield’s got Tiger Hollow, New Canaan has Waveny and now Darien has got the Great Island,” Tomasetti said. “But all of our peer towns have certain types of amenities, be they on the Long Island Sound or be they a backcountry-type community.”

Town Planner Michael Wrinn said Fairfield is currently undergoing a townwide amenities plan, although it is mostly under the Parks and Recreation department and not as expansive as Wilton is expecting.

“This is more expansive because we have many more town forest-type areas to deal with,” Wrinn said. “Just in the past year or so, we’ve been hearing about a sports bubble, we’ve heard about a volleyball center, so there’s a lot of different things out there that, going forward, are important to Wilton to see where we’re going to be.”

Tomasetti believes a lot of these responsibilities have been piecemealed out to various boards and committees throughout Wilton, but the town is in need of one unified vision.

First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice has said the amenities master plan subcommittee will be tasked with finding a location for a new turf field.

Tomasetti, who also heads the Wilton Center Master Plan subcomittee will be joined by Christopher Pagliaro, who also serves on both P&Z and the WCMP subcomittee. He’s also tapped Scott Lawrence, who has served on sports committees, and John Macken, who serves on the Parks and Recreation Commission.

While their commitment isn’t yet official, each of the three potential members have backgrounds that Tomasetti deemed unique and useful to the process. The group is also expected to grow with Tomasetti looking for volunteers with conservation and wetlands backgrounds.

Lawrence stands to provide some knowledge from the athletics perspective, while Macken has done a lot of volunteer work during the pandemic.

“(Macken) did a lot of work through COVID with the seniors and gathering masks,” Tomasetti said. “And he’s been working hard for Parks and Rec.”

Planning and Zoning Comissioner Eric Fanwick also threw his name into the mix as a potential subcomittee member.

The plan will also include non-public locations that are used frequently by residents and organizations, including at the Wilton YMCA.

Tomasetti said there will be major overlap with the Board of Selectmen and school board.

The town is aiming for early fall to craft and send out a Request for Proposal to vendors looking to undertake the project, but an end date for the planning process was not specified.