Wilton living nativity draws smiles from hundreds of visitors

WILTON — In a year of drive-thru birthday parties, drive-thru luncheons, and drive-thru visits with Santa, a steady stream of cars brought hundreds of visitors to the living nativity presented by two Wilton churches on Sunday, Dec. 13.

Wilton Presbyterian and St. Matthew’s Episcopal churches brought the nativity to their joint WEPCO campus, featuring Mary, Joseph and the baby Jesus surrounded by numerous alpacas, sheep, goats and a donkey.

With neither church offering in-person services for Christmas, the pastors arranged the living nativity as a way for congregants to experience the holiday spirit through “I Believe: The Road to Bethlehem.”

“Even in the midst of this pandemic, the miracle of Christmas cannot be stopped,” said the Rev. Shannon White, pastor of Wilton Presbyterian Church.

“The celebration of the coming of Emmanuel — God with us — breaks into our lives and surprises us each and every year in new ways,” she said, adding the nativity could enable visitors to “experience light, hope, peace and love.”

The Rev. Marissa Rohrbach, rector of St. Matthew’s, said at this time of COVID, “we are all in need of a reminder of the power of that love, of what is possible with God, and of the deep joy that comes when we live faithfully together.”

Services

St. Matthew’s will hold an online Christmas Eve service that will recount the story of Jesus’ birth. It will begin at 4:30 p.m. with a choral prelude and continue with a Festival Choral Eucharist at 5. The service may be viewed on Facebook or the church’s website.

For Christmas services at Wilton Presbyterian, visit the church website or its Facebook page.