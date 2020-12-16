Wilton living nativity draws smiles from hundreds of visitors Jeannette Ross Dec. 16, 2020 Updated: Dec. 16, 2020 10:53 a.m.
Mary and Joseph greet visitors to the drive-by living nativity presented Sunday by Wilton Presbyterian and St. Matthew’s Episcopal churches.
Alpacas watch as cars drive by at the living nativity at WEPCO on Sunday.
Ella Wyman checks out an alpaca at the Wilton Presbyterian and St. Matthew’s Episcopal churches’ drive-by living nativity on Sunday.
John, Lauren, and dog, Blake Ely, check out livestock at the drive-by living nativity on Sunday, Dec. 13.
John Ely and his dog, Blake, check out the animals at the drive-by living nativity.
Wilton Presbyterian and St. Matthew’s Episcopal churches hosted a drive-by living nativity on Sunday, December 13, 2020, in Wilton, Connecticut.
Goats were among the animals at the drive-by living nativity.
WILTON — In a year of drive-thru birthday parties, drive-thru luncheons, and drive-thru visits with Santa, a steady stream of cars brought hundreds of visitors to the living nativity presented by two Wilton churches on Sunday, Dec. 13.
Wilton Presbyterian and St. Matthew’s Episcopal churches brought the nativity to their joint WEPCO campus, featuring Mary, Joseph and the baby Jesus surrounded by numerous alpacas, sheep, goats and a donkey.