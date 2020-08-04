https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/news/article/Wilton-library-drive-thru-closing-at-1-p-m-due-15457642.php
Wilton library drive-thru closing at 1 p.m. due to storm
Photo: Contributed Photo / Wilton Library
Wilton Library is closing its drive-thru window at 1 p.m. today, Aug. 4, due to the dangerous high winds expected with Tropical Storm Isaias.
Visit the library’s website at www.wiltonlibrary.org for updates and to access the Digital Library.
Wilton Library is at137 Old Ridgefield Road, Wilton.
View Comments