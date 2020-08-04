Wilton library drive-thru closing at 1 p.m. due to storm

Wilton Library is closing its drive-thru window at 1 p.m. on Aug. 4, due to the dangerous high winds expected with the tropical storm.

Visit the library’s website at www.wiltonlibrary.org for updates and to access the Digital Library.

Wilton Library is at137 Old Ridgefield Road, Wilton.