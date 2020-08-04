  • Wilton Library is closing its drive-thru window at 1 p.m. on Aug. 4, due to the dangerous high winds expected with the tropical storm. Photo: Contributed Photo / Wilton Library / Wilton Bulletin Contributed

Wilton Library is closing its drive-thru window at 1 p.m. today, Aug. 4, due to the dangerous high winds expected with Tropical Storm Isaias.

Visit the library’s website at www.wiltonlibrary.org for updates and to access the Digital Library.

Wilton Library is at137 Old Ridgefield Road, Wilton.