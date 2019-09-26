Wilton letters of endorsement — finance, planning, selectmen

Photo: News@theridgefieldpress.com / News@theridgefieldpress.com

Board of Finance

Mike Kaelin is the right fit for the Board of Finance. Mike is a respected attorney with a long and impressive history of public service. Mike has served on the Board of Selectmen, the Charter Commission; the Wilton Library, and the Wilton Chamber of Commerce. He has lived in Wilton with his family since 1993, and in 2015 he and his wife, Carol, were awarded the Distinguished Citizen Award. Mike can make a real difference. His years of experience in Wilton government and community leadership make him uniquely qualified to bring vision, purpose and perspective to the Board of Finance.

Jeffrey Miller

Planning and Zoning

Planning and Zoning is an often overlooked board but it serves an essential function in laying the groundwork for Wilton’s future. In particular, with the recent completion of the Plan of Conservation and Development, and the start of a master plan process for the town, we need people with expertise and experience to carry out the vision and optimize Wilton’s future. The three Democratic candidates have that expertise and experience. Please join me in voting for Rem Bigosinski, Peter Squitieri and Florence Johnson so the important work to build a strong future for Wilton can begin.

Victoria Rossi

Board of Selectmen

It is hard to imagine a better candidate for Board of Selectmen than Ceci Maher. As the former executive director of a major nonprofit, Ceci possesses both the management expertise and the compassion to see our community as it really is and work to improve it in a fiscally responsible way. Ceci has devoted much of her life to serving our community in multiple capacities and in meaningful ways. She would be a great addition to the Board of Selectmen.