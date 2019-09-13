https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/news/article/Wilton-letter-Political-messages-must-transcend-14438168.php
Wilton letter: Political messages must transcend parties
To the Editors:
I’m a Democrat who frequently splits my vote. (Don’t tell my Democratic friends that.) But I will not from this point on.
What’s happened to the GOP and our country thanks to Donald Trump makes every election for me a plebiscite on what we want this country to be.
That goes for local elections. There are often strong candidates on both sides. But what’s more important now is to send a message that ignoring climate change, racism, misogyny and income inequality will cost you at the polls. In every election. At every level. Even right here in Wilton.
Bob Carney
Wilton, Sept. 3
