Wilton letter: Political messages must transcend parties

Below is a Letter to the Editor from this week’s Wilton Bulletin. If you’d like to have a letter to the editor run next week, email letters to editor@wiltonbulletin.com. Deadline is noon on Monday and word count is 500 words. less Below is a Letter to the Editor from this week’s Wilton Bulletin. If you’d like to have a letter to the editor run next week, email letters to editor@wiltonbulletin.com. Deadline is noon on Monday and word ... more Photo: Stock Image / Photo: Stock Image / Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Wilton letter: Political messages must transcend parties 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

To the Editors:

I’m a Democrat who frequently splits my vote. (Don’t tell my Democratic friends that.) But I will not from this point on.

What’s happened to the GOP and our country thanks to Donald Trump makes every election for me a plebiscite on what we want this country to be.

That goes for local elections. There are often strong candidates on both sides. But what’s more important now is to send a message that ignoring climate change, racism, misogyny and income inequality will cost you at the polls. In every election. At every level. Even right here in Wilton.

Bob Carney

Wilton, Sept. 3