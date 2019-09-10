Wilton letter: Mental health is only part of the answer to gun violence

Below is a Letter to the Editor from this week’s Wilton Bulletin. If you’d like to have a letter to the editor run next week, email letters to editor@wiltonbulletin.com. Deadline is noon on Monday and word count is 500 words. less Below is a Letter to the Editor from this week’s Wilton Bulletin. If you’d like to have a letter to the editor run next week, email letters to editor@wiltonbulletin.com. Deadline is noon on Monday and word ... more Photo: Stock Image / Photo: Stock Image / Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Wilton letter: Mental health is only part of the answer to gun violence 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

To the Editors:

Carlton Chen is partly right when he attributes our uniquely high rate of mass shooting occurrences to mental health issues. However, if mental health was the main issue other developed nations would have similarly high mass shooting events. This is clearly not the case.

The U.S. experiences mass shootings at a rate which is many, many times higher than that of other nations. What makes the U.S. unique is easy access to purchase weapons and the huge volume of weapons already in circulation. It is time to implement what the vast majority of Americans think is needed —comprehensive background checks for all gun purchases and an outright ban on military style semi-automatic weapons and large magazines.

Richard Creeth

Wilton, Sept. 4