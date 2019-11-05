Wilton letter: Honor National Hospice Month
To the Editors:
November is National Hospice Month and I want to take this opportunity to express my deepest gratitude to the professional staff and volunteers at Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County for the compassionate hospice and palliative care they provide to the members of our community every day.
This important nonprofit agency has served the residents of Fairfield County for more than 100 years. The staff and volunteers provide exceptional skilled and compassionate end-of-life care that offers comfort, consolation and dignity to our patients and their families at their time of greatest need.
The number of hospice patients served nationwide continues to increase steadily every year. The National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization (NHPCO) reports that nearly 1.5 million Americans received hospice care last year alone. Hospice has become a source of comfort and constancy in end-of-life care in the United States due in great part to the quality of care that patients and families receive.
Many thanks to the inspirational nurses, aides, therapists, social workers, volunteers and others at Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County who provide such an invaluable service to our community.
Ken Edgar
Chairman, Board of Directors
Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County