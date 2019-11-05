Wilton letter: Honor National Hospice Month

Below is a letter to the editor in this week's Wilton Bulletin. If you would like to have a letter published, send it to editor@wiltonbulletin.com by noon on Monday. Below is a letter to the editor in this week's Wilton Bulletin. If you would like to have a letter published, send it to editor@wiltonbulletin.com by noon on Monday. Photo: Stock Image / Photo: Stock Image / Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Wilton letter: Honor National Hospice Month 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

To the Editors:

November is National Hospice Month and I want to take this opportunity to express my deepest gratitude to the professional staff and volunteers at Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County for the compassionate hospice and palliative care they provide to the members of our community every day.

This important nonprofit agency has served the residents of Fairfield County for more than 100 years. The staff and volunteers provide exceptional skilled and compassionate end-of-life care that offers comfort, consolation and dignity to our patients and their families at their time of greatest need.

The number of hospice patients served nationwide continues to increase steadily every year. The National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization (NHPCO) reports that nearly 1.5 million Americans received hospice care last year alone. Hospice has become a source of comfort and constancy in end-of-life care in the United States due in great part to the quality of care that patients and families receive.

Many thanks to the inspirational nurses, aides, therapists, social workers, volunteers and others at Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County who provide such an invaluable service to our community.

Ken Edgar

Chairman, Board of Directors

Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County