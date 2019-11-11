Wilton letter — Congratulations to all elected candidates

To the Editors:

Wilton’s Democratic Town Committee congratulates all the candidates who were elected to office last week —Democrats, Republicans and unaffiliateds. Wilton is fortunate to have so many energetic and capable people who are willing to step up and lead our town. All of us choose Wilton as our home, and all of us share the same wish for a bright future.

The election results increase Democratic representation on the Board of Selectmen and also on the Board of Finance, while maintaining our prior representation on all other boards. We were hoping for an even larger step forward in 2019, but are pleased with these advances.

Thank you to the outgoing Democrats who have helped make Wilton a wonderful home: John Kalamarides and Ceci Maher from the Board of Finance, Laura Schwemm from the Board of Education, Bas Nabulsi from Planning and Zoning, and Charlie Lewis from the Board of Assessment Appeals. Thank you also to the outgoing Republican Chairs of Education and P&Z. Scott Lawrence ensured a thoughtful process for the recently approved Plan of Conservation and Development, and Christine Finkelstein has worked to keep our schools strong while also raising important concerns about limited funding over the last several years.

The Democratic Town Committee congratulates the successful Democratic candidates: Ross Tartell (Selectman), Chris Stroup (Finance), Michael Kaelin (Finance), Kevin Gardiner (Finance), Ruth DeLuca (Education), Florence Johnson (P&Z), Bob Zsunkan (Assessment Appeals), Sunila Kapur (Zoning Appeals), Bo Mitchell (Constable), and Ernie Rico (Constable), and thanks those who were not elected for their energy and desire to help create a better Wilton. Wilton’s Democrats look forward to working with all levels of government to ensure that Wilton is the first choice for people shopping for new homes, for parents looking to educate their children at first rate schools, for developers planning vibrant new projects, and for businesses considering new store and office locations.

Tom Dubin, Chair

Wilton Democratic Town Committee