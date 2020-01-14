Wilton legislators to discuss key issues on Feb. 1

State legislators Gail Lavielle, Will Haskell and Tom O’Dea discussed school regionalization and other issues at last year’s Wilton League of Voters legislative breakfast. This year’s breakfast is Saturday, Feb. 1. less State legislators Gail Lavielle, Will Haskell and Tom O’Dea discussed school regionalization and other issues at last year’s Wilton League of Voters legislative breakfast. This year’s breakfast is ... more Photo: Patricia Gay /Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Patricia Gay /Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Wilton legislators to discuss key issues on Feb. 1 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WILTON — The Wilton League of Women Voters is holding its 2019 Legislative Breakfast on Saturday, Feb. 1, from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at The Greens at Cannondale, 435 Danbury Road, Wilton. The event will be held in the main dining room on the first floor and the community is invited. The event is free and coffee, tea, and pastries will be served.

Scheduled to attend the breakfast are Wilton legislators, state Sen. Will Haskell (D-26), state Rep. Gail Lavielle (R-143), and state Rep. Tom O’Dea (R-125).

They will discuss key issues facing Wilton and the district, and outline legislative priorities for the coming legislative cycle. There will also be an opportunity for the public to ask them questions.

The Greens assisted-living building can be found directly behind the Wilton Meadows building.

Information about the League’s activities and membership may be found at wiltonlwv.org.