Wilton legislators recognized for environmental voting

State Sen. Will Haskell (D-26) and state Rep. Gail Lavielle (R-143) earned high scores on the Connecticut League of Conservation Voters’ 2019 Environmental Scorecard.

The CTLCV is a bipartisan, statewide, nonprofit organization dedicated to protecting Connecticut’s environment and making it a priority for the state’s elected leaders. The league releases an environmental scorecard each year, which scores state legislators on a scale of 0% to 100% based on their votes on environmental bills.

Haskell achieved a perfect score of 100 on the scorecard.

“Our very best days in Hartford are the ones we spend protecting the environment and fighting climate change,” he said. “Though I’m proud of my efforts to ensure the next generation will have an opportunity to enjoy open space, the Long Island Sound, and clean air, I know there’s much more work that lies ahead. This score from the CTLCV reminds us that our constituents are watching how we vote and what we’re doing to preserve Connecticut’s natural resources.”

The CTLCV noted in the introduction to its report that democratic majorities in the House and Senate had a major impact on passing pro-environment legislation and on killing anti-environmental bills.

Lavielle (R-143) was named an Environmental Champion for the seventh time in her legislative career by CTLCV. Eligibility was determined by a legislator’s vote on a number of bills on subjects including single-use plastic bags, fracking waste, invasive species, clean energy (offshore wind), the state’s water supply, and more.

“I am grateful to be recognized once again by the Connecticut League of Conservation Voters, and I congratulate the 15 other members of the General Assembly who have also been named 2019 Environmental Champions,” Rep. Lavielle said. “Protecting our environment is vitally important for preserving the unique character of our beautiful state, and for public health and safety. I thank my constituents for giving me the opportunity to advocate for them on issues critical for our environment, and I will continue to make environmental sustainability one of my highest priorities,” she said.

State Rep. Tom O’Dea (R-125) earned a low score of 56 on the 2019 Environmental Scorecard. He received negative points by CTLCV for his votes on polystyrine containers (HB 5384), environmental justice (HB 5395), climate change education (HB7083), and consent orders (HB 7128).