Wilton legislators discuss new taxes, fees and CT policies

State Reps. Tom O’Dea (R-125) and Gail Lavielle (R-143) will meet with residents and business owners to discuss new taxes, fees and policies that will affect Connecticut businesses; such as minimum wage increases, and paid family and medical leave.

The free event, open to the public, is on Thursday, Oct. 24, from 8 to 9 a.m., in the Rimer Room at Wilton Library.

O’Dea serves as Deputy House Republican Leader-at-Large, while Lavielle serves as House Ranking Member of the Appropriations Committee.

Lavielle will also be available to discuss the same issues with State Rep. Terrie Wood (R-141) on Wednesday, Oct. 23, from 8 to 9 a.m., at Norwalk City Hall, 125 East Avenue in Norwalk.

Anyone unable to attend, but who would still like to discuss these issues may call O’Dea or Lavielle at 1-800-842-1423, or email them at Tom.ODea@housegop.ct.gov or Gail.Lavielle@housegop.ct.gov.