Wilton legislator is part of forum on prescription drug costs

Attorney General William Tong, state Reps. Anne Hughes, D-Easton, and Sean Scanlon, D-Guilford, Wilton state Sen. Will Haskell, and state Sen. Matt Lesser, D-Middletown, will hold a forum on Tuesayd, Oct. 29 from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at Weston Town Hall on measures the Office of the Attorney General and state legislature are taking to address the skyrocketing costs of generic prescription drugs.

During the forum, state officials will hear from representatives from the Fairfield County Medical Association, CT Insulin 4 All, the Connecticut State Medical Society, AARP-CT, and the Southwestern Connecticut Agency on Aging.

Tong will discuss the Office of the Attorney General's amended, expanded complaint against some of the nation's largest generic drug manufacturers for allegedly artificially and manipulating prices for more than 100 different generic drugs.

Haskell and the other legislators will discuss legislative efforts the Connecticut General Assembly has taken to require drug companies to justify large prescription price increases.

The event is open to the public. Weston Town Hall is located at 56 Norfield Road, Weston.