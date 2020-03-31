Wilton land use applications on hold for now

WILTON — After the Planning and Zoning Commission’s March 23 meeting was postponed, Town Planner Michael Wrinn said there will be no meetings people may attend in person in the near future.

However, he said the planning department is “working on something along the lines of a Web-ex or Zoom conferencing meeting.” The commission’s next regularly scheduled meeting is April 13, but that could likely change.

There were two public hearings scheduled to be continued on March 23 that had attracted considerable public comment. One was the five-lot subdivision on Cannon Road known as Cannonwoods. The other was for the mixed retail-residential development at 200 Danbury Road known as Sharp Hill Square. The public comment period remains open for both.

Generally, a public hearing must close within 35 days of opening unless a continuance is granted and a commission has 65 days to render a decision. The public hearing for Cannonwoods opened Feb. 10, but a continuance was granted until March 23. The hearing for 200 Danbury Road opened Feb. 24.

Wrinn said the commission has the ability to extend the deadlines for any applications another 90 days if needed, based on the Governors Executive Order 7I.

As of Wednesday, there had only been one new application submitted, that for an accessory building.