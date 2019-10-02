Wilton lacrosse players help set up for Saturday’s Minks to Sinks sale

Members of Wilton High School's boys lacrosse teams help Minks to Sinks volunteers set up the weekend of Sept. 28-29. Members of Wilton High School's boys lacrosse teams help Minks to Sinks volunteers set up the weekend of Sept. 28-29. Photo: Contributed Photo / Wilton High School Boys Lacrosse Photo: Contributed Photo / Wilton High School Boys Lacrosse Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Wilton lacrosse players help set up for Saturday’s Minks to Sinks sale 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WILTON — More than 20 players from the Wilton High School boys lacrosse program helped the volunteers from Minks to Sinks last weekend set up for their semi-annual tag sale.

The sale, Oct. 5-7 under the big white tents at the intersection of Route 7 and School Road, benefit’s Norwalk’s Family & Children’s Agency.

Their efforts were an extension of the volunteer projects the boys completed last spring when they helped set up the spring Minks to Sinks site, completed spring cleaning at a Family & Children’s program facility in Norwalk, and partnered with Filling in the Blanks to fill backpacks for children in need of meals on the weekends.

Varsity Coach Steve Pearsall sees these volunteer activities as a way for the boys to make a meaningful impact beyond the classroom and sports field and an opportunity for the boys to give back to their community.

Thousands of items from children’s toys to clothing, furniture to kitchen sinks, will be on sale this weekend during the twice-yearly Minks to Sinks sale.

The sale begins Saturday, Oct. 5, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. It continues Sunday, Oct. 6, from noon to 4 p.m. and Monday, Oct. 7, from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Sunday and Monday are “bargain days.”

Information: minkstosinks.org.