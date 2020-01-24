Wilton kids will make ‘New Year’s Cake’

WILTON — While people may associate Thanksgiving and Christmas with special meals, food served at the beginning of a new year are imbued with all kinds of symbolism the world over. Most center on good luck, good fortune and forward momentum.

Greens — the color of four-leaf clovers and money — fall in the luck category, and in Asia, noodles — the longer the better — symbolize long life. Pork — think of eating high on the hog — is a symbol and wealth and prosperity. Fish, because they only swim in one direction, represent progress.

Children ages 6 to 12 can learn about these and other New Year’s culinary traditions during a Cookery for Kids workshop on Saturday, Jan. 25, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road.

Museum educator Katherine Karlik will talk specifically about a New Year’s cake such as would have been served in New York City in the mid-1800s during a traditioanl New Year’s Day open house for family and friends. The children will bake and taste a cake based on a historic recipe attributed to Eliza Dunne, which is in the collection of the New York Historical Society.

The cost for society members is $10 per child, $15 per child for non-members. Register by emailing info@wiltonhistorical.org or calling 203-762-7257.