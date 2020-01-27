https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/news/article/Wilton-kids-make-Valentine-s-Day-chocolates-14999193.php
Wilton kids make Valentine’s Day chocolates
Photo: Erik Trautmann / Hearst Connecticut Media
WILTON — Children in kindergarten through eighth grade may make their own Valentine’s Day chocolates at a workshop from 11 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Feb. 8, at the Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road.
The children will make professional-looking molded chocolates using the society’s extensive collection of small, charming chocolate molds including hearts, flowers, animals, stars and even tools. They will also make a decorated box in which to put their sweets.
The cost for members is $10 per child, $15 per child for non-members. Registration is required by emailing info@wiltonhistorical.org or calling 203-762-7257.
