Wilton kids make Valentine’s Day chocolates

Children may create hand-made molded chocolates and decorated boxes to put them in during the one-hour Valentine's Day chocolate-making workshop on Feb. 8 at the Wilton Historical Society.

WILTON — Children in kindergarten through eighth grade may make their own Valentine’s Day chocolates at a workshop from 11 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Feb. 8, at the Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road.

The children will make professional-looking molded chocolates using the society’s extensive collection of small, charming chocolate molds including hearts, flowers, animals, stars and even tools. They will also make a decorated box in which to put their sweets.

The cost for members is $10 per child, $15 per child for non-members. Registration is required by emailing info@wiltonhistorical.org or calling 203-762-7257.