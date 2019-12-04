Wilton kicks off the holidays with tree lighting

Mara Wohlberg appears to be giving careful consideration to what she wants to tell Santa at Wilton’s Holiday Stroll in 2016. Mara Wohlberg appears to be giving careful consideration to what she wants to tell Santa at Wilton’s Holiday Stroll in 2016. Photo: Bryan Haeffele / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Bryan Haeffele / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Wilton kicks off the holidays with tree lighting 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Wilton ushers in the winter holiday season with the annual Holiday Stroll on Friday, Dec. 6.

The Stroll will begin with a tree lighting at 5:30 p.m., followed by the arrival of Santa on Wilton Fire Department’s ladder truck, Engine 5. He will visit with children at the gazebo on the Town Green, where they can share their holiday wishes and receive a treat. Parents are invited to bring their cameras.

There will be musical entertainment by the Wilton High School band and local carolers will offer seasonal favorites.

Before or after visiting Santa, children may participate in holiday crafts and paint a free nut-free cookie with The Painted Cookie.

Holiday revelers are encouraged to walk down Old Ridgefield Road to the marshmallow roast at Schenck’s Island from 5:30 to 8 p.m. for a gooey treat and a cup of hot chocolate. The roast is sponsored by Wilton Kiwanis and strollers are invited to visit Wilton businesses and retailers along the way.

Wilton Library will be open until 7:30 p.m., welcoming visitors with refreshments by the warmth of the fireplace.

While there, visitors may take an “ornament” from the Giving Tree to help the library with its wish list, give Hanukkah gelt to the Children’s Library for its collection, peruse the Holiday Book Sale and the art exhibition for holiday gift giving, and vote on their favorite entry for the “How Sweet it Is in Wilton” gingerbread house contest.

Also welcoming visitors will be American Legion Post 86 at 112 Old Ridgefield Road with hot cider and candy canes, and Halstead Real Estate at 21 River Road, with music and an hors d’oeuvres buffet. Many other businesses will be open as well.

The Holiday Stroll is an outdoor event. In the event of rain, Santa will be at the library from 5:30 to 7:30. The Stroll is presented by the Wilton Chamber of Commerce and the town of Wilton.

For more information, visit wiltonchamber.com or wiltonct.org.