Wilton jumps to 42 cases of the coronavirus

There were 42 cases of the coronavirus reported in Wilton as of Sunday, March 29, compared to 20 cases reported on Thursday, March 26. There were 42 cases of the coronavirus reported in Wilton as of Sunday, March 29, compared to 20 cases reported on Thursday, March 26. Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Wilton jumps to 42 cases of the coronavirus 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WILTON — The number of cases of the coronavirus in Wilton has more than doubled in just three days.

There were 42 cases of the virus reported in Wilton as of Sunday, March 29, compared to 20 cases reported on Thursday, March 26.

Statewide, as of Sunday, there have been 1,993 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 1,245 or 62 percent in Fairfield County. There have been 34 deaths statewide, with two of those in Wilton.

Wilton First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice has been saying regularly she believes the actual number of cases is higher than reported.

She encourages residents who have received a confirmed or presumptive positive test to contact the Wilton Health Department if they haven’t yet heard from them.

Last week, the state’s epidemiologist and director of infectious diseases wrote that he expects at least 10 percent of Connecticut’s population will get the virus in the next six to eight weeks, Vanderslice said in a message on the town’s website.

“Will more than 1,800 Wilton residents get the virus in the next five to seven weeks? We don’t know. But, we do know the best way to stop the spread is to behave as if you have the virus and as if those around you do as well,” she said.

With the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) declaring Connecticut a disaster area, state agencies and municipalities, including Wilton, are eligible for 75 percent of the cost of certain emergency measures, subject to FEMA requirements and restrictions, Vanderslice said.

In anticipation of the declaration, she said the town and schools CFO Anne Kelly-Lenz had already set up the necessary financial systems to capture expenses related to this emergency.

Vanderslice also advised residents to take a cue from Norwalk in efforts to prevent the spread of the virus. Norwalk Mayor Harry Rilling, issued an order requiring Norwalk families to limit themselves to only one family member at the same time per visit to a Norwalk store, with certain exemptions for single parents and such.

“We aren’t aware that this is occurring in Wilton, but we certainly support the message of the mayor’s order. We urge that only one family member at a time shop or pick up restaurant take out, whether in Wilton or Norwalk, and while waiting in line or for pick up, please keep six feet between yourself and the other customers and employees,” she said.

Rilling has also banned all vehicles at Norwalk parks and beaches, including Calf Pasture Beach, Taylor Farm and Veterans Park. Occupancy inside Norwalk stores is now reduced to 50 percent of the limit set by the fire marshal. Stores have also been asked to limit the number of people at checkout and lining up outside in tight groups to maintain a distance of six feet from one another.

Norwalk recorded 87 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total in that city to 226. There have been five reported deaths.

pgay@wiltonbulletin.com