Wilton issues protocols in light of coronavirus case

In light of a resident contracting the coronavirus, the town of Wilton is posting "social distancing" posters, recommending people maintain a distance of three to six feet from each other in social gatherings.

WILTON — In light of news that a Wilton man has become the first Connecticut presumptive positive case of coronavirus, First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice has issued a Coronavirus-COVID-9 update outlining the town’s protocols for dealing with the virus.

Due to privacy and legal issues, town officials cannot disclose the name of the victim, Vanderslice said.

The patient is described as a man between 40 and 50 years old, and is being treated at Danbury Hospital.

Wilton Health Director Barry Bogle has not advised Wilton Public Schools to close, however, school-sponsored before- and after-school activities have been postponed this week to reduce the number of non-essential group gatherings.

A meeting of the Police Commission and police awards ceremony scheduled for Monday, March 9, has been canceled.

However, a number of other meetings and activities are still going on as planned, including: Board of Finance budget meetings for Tuesday, March 10, and Monday, March 16, Parks and Recreation programs, and Wilton Senior Center activities.

Wilton Library reports it is monitoring the situation and as of Sunday, is not canceling programs.

“We respect that it is an individual's choice to attend programs and we urge people who are not well to use our online resources to stay connected,” Janet Crystal, the library’s marketing communications manager, said.

To minimize exposure to the virus in public gathering places, town buildings are equipped with hand sanitizers and cleaning protocols have been increased, Vanderslice said. Posters about social distancing, and minimizing exposure in public gathering places are also being posted. “We request the public’s cooperation when visiting a town building,” she said.

According to the update, the town’s health and public safety and medical personnel are prepared for medical emergencies.

Additional proactive measures have been taken, including additional meetings and coordination within town government and meetings and coordination with the Wilton public schools, school and public health nurses, Norwalk Hospital, Wilton long-term care facilities, Wilton private schools, preschools and daycare facilities and certain Wilton businesses.

The town of Wilton has adopted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Non Pharmaceutical Intervention (NPI) which is a recommended approach for a pandemic, even though a pandemic has not been officially declared, according to Vanderslice.

The NPI is a three-pronged approach: Personal, Environmental and Community.

Personal: All residents are asked to take personal responsibility for their health and the health of their family members through active monitoring of their health. This should include twice-daily temperature checks and the following preventative measures:

Frequent hand-washing with soap for at least 20 seconds and use of hand sanitizers, with at least 60-percent alcohol, when soap is not available.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Cough into a tissue and then throw the tissue away. If tissues aren’t available, cough into your elbow.

Stay home when you are sick.

Contact your personal physician if you have concerns about your health.

Environmental:

Use extra care to clean and disinfect surfaces, including door handles, cell phones and keyboards.

Use household products specifically designed to disinfect.

Community: All residents are asked to practice social distancing.

Maintain a distance between yourself and others. Six feet is ideal, three feet is a recommended minimal distance.

When attending public events, leave a seat between you and the person adjacent and behind you.

The state has implemented a coronavirus hotline for general questions. Call 2-1-1 or text “CTCOVID” to 898211.

More information about the coronavirus is available at cdc.gov/ and the state’s special coronavirus website: portal.ct.gov/.

pgay@wiltonbulletin.com