Wilton housing sales stay on upward track

Single-family housing sales in 2019 continue to track ahead of 2018 with 13 closings in October, according to information from Halstead Real Estate.

Although that is one sale less than in October 2018, the market is still up 7.3 percent for the year-to-date with 192 homes sold, compared to 179 in the first 10 months of 2018.

Pending sales as of Oct. 31 were down however, with 10 this year compared to 13 last year.

Also down was the average closing price for the first 10 months. In 2019, the average closing price was $782,269, down 11.3 percent from $881,455 in 2018.

The price ranges in which houses were sold appear to have affected that average closing price. In 2019 there were 31 homes sold for under $500,000, compared to 19 in 2018. At the other end of the market, there was just one sale over $2 million so far this year, compared to three in 2018.

The greatest number of homes — 62 — sold for $500,000 to $700,000, compared to 49 last year. This price range continues to be the most active with 49 listings.

There were 38 sales in the $1-million to $2-million price range so far this year, with 51 still for sale. Last year, 37 homes were sold in this price range.

There are eight listings for homes priced over $2 million.

Condos

The first 10 months of this year have seen 18 condo closings, compared to 25 last year. The average closing price is down almost 14 percent at $339,967 compared to $394,660 last year.

Town to town

Area towns are also having their ups and downs.

Darien saw an increase in the number of homes sold, 236 this year compared to 217 last year, but a decrease in the median closing price to $1,230,000 this year from $1,368,240 last year.

Westport has seen 296 homes sold so far this year compared to 355 last year. Its median closing price was also off, down to $1,147,500 compared to $1,242,500 last year.

In New Canaan, sales were up to 213 this year compared to 183 last year, but the median closing price was down to $1,215,000 this year from $1,360,000.

Ridgefield was static with 279 homes sold so far this year compared to 280 in 2018, and the median sale price barely budged from $640,630 in 2018 to $635,000.