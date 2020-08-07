Wilton households with medical needs are priority during storm recovery

WILTON — Giving an update on storm recovery in Wilton, First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice wants the community to know the town’s Social Services Department is meeting the needs of people who cannot leave their homes.

“I’ve been hearing from people asking about it,” she said. “Our Social Services department has a network to meet the needs of the elderly and those with medical conditions,” she said.

Eversource also has a priority list of people with medical issues that require power. “Those issues have been addressed,” she said.

Anyone who knows someone in Wilton with a medical condition who has not registered with the town should contact Social Services Director Sarah Heath at 203-834-6238.