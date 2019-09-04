Wilton households may dispose of hazardous waste

Wilton households are invited to participate in household hazardous waste collections taking place this month in New Canaan and Westport.

New Canaan’s collection is Saturday, Sept. 14, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Wastewater Treatment Plant, 394 Main Street.

Westport’s collection is Saturday, Sept. 21, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Yard Waste Site, 180 Bayberry Lane.

Proof of Wilton residency, such as a driver’s license, is required. These events are for the collection of household hazardous waste only. Paint and electronics will not be accepted.

Wilton’s Household HazWaste Collection day will be Saturday, Oct. 12. This will be the last opportunity in 2019 for Wilton households to get rid of unwanted household hazardous waste.

More details about Wilton’s event will be released in the coming weeks by the town’s Environmental Affairs Department.