Wilton hosts Halloween Hootenanny drive-thru

WILTON — In an effort to priovide some Halloween fun in a safe manner, Parks and Recreation is hosting “Spooktacular Nightmarish Halloween Hootenanny,” a drive-thru event.

The event will take place at Comstock Community Center on Friday, Oct. 30, from 2 to 4:30 p.m. There is no cost to attend. Families are encouraged to wear costumes (not required) and decorate their vehicles.

The drive-thru will take place at Comstock Community Center’s main entrance loop at 180 School Road. Families driving through can expect to see spooky Halloween décor, great costumes, classic ghoulish music, and get candy treats.

Families visiting the drive-thru won’t be exiting their vehicles — they’ll simply drive straight up to where Parks and Recreation staff will be handing out candy in a socially distanced fashion.

Families are encouraged to decorate their cars in Halloween themes — the two best decorated cars will win a prize.

Some of the precautions taken to manage participant safety include: designated entry and exit points for the drive thru, screening of staff prior to building entry, and rigorous use of PPE for staff during the event. Parks and Recreation has coordinated with the Wilton Department of Public Health to ensure all public health guidelines and policies are being abided by.

Questions and comments should be directed to 203-834-6234 or emailed to kregg.zulkeski@wiltonct.org.