Wilton honors Domestic Violence Awareness Month

A proclamation was read on Tuesday, Oct. 8 in Wilton in support of Domestic Violence Awareness month. A proclamation was read on Tuesday, Oct. 8 in Wilton in support of Domestic Violence Awareness month. Photo: Jerry Holdrige /Contributed Photo Photo: Jerry Holdrige /Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Wilton honors Domestic Violence Awareness Month 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

Honoring Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Wilton First Selectwoman Lynne Vandserslice issued a proclamation on behalf of the town on Tuesday, Oct. 8 at 9 a.m. at Wilton High School.

In attendance, were members of the Domestic Violence Task Force, members of the Domestic Violence Crisis Center, State Senator Will Haskell, State Rep. Gail Lavielle, school and police officials, and members of the public.

On Thursday, Oct. 10, the task force is hosting a lecture by Donna Cimarelli of the Maren Sanchez Home Foundation, titled “ Her-self Awareness.” The lecture is being held at 7 p.m. at Wilton Library.

October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month. The U.S. Department of Justice estimates that 1.3 million women and 835,000 men are victims of physical violence by a partner every year.

The Domestic Violence Crisis Center in Norwalk encourages people in abusive situations to contact them for support at 203-853-0418.