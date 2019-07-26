Wilton home and condo sales number a dozen this past week

The following property transactions were recorded in the office of Wilton Town Clerk Lori Kaback from July 19 through July 25, 201.

131 Olmstead Hill Road: John M. and Susan M. Steitz, to Nicole and Kevin M. Jackson, $1,875,000.

52 Collinswood Road: Edward J. Cantlin, Trustee to Bradley James and Carolin C. Serton, $292,500. (Trustee Deed)

52 Collinswood Road: Estate of Rosemarie C. Clark to Bradley James and Carolin C. Serton, $292,500. (Executor’s Deed)

10 Village Walk: Mark W. Marcone to Kate Mary Collins, $215,000.

640 Nod Hill Road: Frank N. and Ellen M. Coomaraswamy, Trustees to Ann O’Shaughnessy Happel and Douglas Happel, $752,250. (Trustee Deed)

247 Whipstick Road: Aaron Falk, Trustee to Richard and Patricia Padgett, $672,500.

297 Belden Hill Road: Cherie L. and Wayne Gardner, et al to William J. Gerritsen, Trustee, $465,000.

252 Mountain Road: Janet E. and Richard J, Amione, III, to Linda Angela Delepine, $640,000.

11 Fawn Ridge: Matthew M. Gass to Nina Antolino, $366,000.

136-138 Drum Hill Road: M. MacGregor Onderdonk to Dylan and Ryan Hobe $1,070,000.

40 Scribner Hill Road: Arthur H. Hass and Mary U. Hayes-Haas, to George and Barbara Saon, $730,000.

3 Glen Ridge: Bradford C. Staaterman to Ashwini Tumunoori and Naveen Kumar Kondadi, $380,000.

232 Thunder Lake Road: Maqbool Elahi Jawed to Denise and Christopher Harlacher, $692,500.