Wilton holiday lights got help this year

The volunteers who put up the lights at Walter Schalk's home on Drum Hill Road are, from left, Wayne Ranhosky, Tad Ventres and Don Warner. Dec. 2019

The spectacular Christmas display of lights at the Drum Hill Road home of Walter Schalk is often a holiday destination for Wilton families. It’s a labor of love that Schalk would erect with his late cousin Charlie Micha, one this year, he said, he was going to forego.

That is until he started receiving phone calls from parents wondering when the lights would be turned on. Schalk, who is in his late 80s, no longer installs the lights but received help from three volunteers: Wayne Ranhosky, Tad Ventres and Don Warner.

Schalk told The Bulletin the display “is for the enjoyment of so many families in the Wilton community and surrounding areas.”