Wilton holds e-waste and hard drive shredding day

Wilton residents can rid themselves of old computers and video games and dispose of them for free.

There will be an e-waste recycling and hard drive shredding event on Saturday, Oct. 19 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Wilton Town Hall, 238 Danbury Road.

Electronics acceptable for disposal include:

Computers, laptops, printers, monitors, televisions, cell phones, tablets, fax machines, VCR/DVD players, stereos, remotes, keyboards, small appliances, light bulbs, batteries, and video games.

Unacceptable items: Smoke detectors, ballasts, car batteries, propane tanks, paint, household hazardous waste

There will be onsite mobile hard drive shredding. Hard drives must be removed from computers and laptops prior to drop-off.

E-waste recycling services are being provided by take2recycle.com. For more information call 1-800-209-9322.