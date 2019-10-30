Wilton holds contest for America Recycles Day

Wilton is participating in a number of initiatives for America Recycles Day.

The town of Wilton is participating in the America Recycles Day initiative sponsored by Keep America Beautiful with family friendly events leading up to America Recycles Day on Nov. 15.

Wilton became a Keep America Beautiful affiliate in 2018.

Poster contest

The town of Wilton and the Zero Waste Schools Committee is sponsoring a poster contest for students in grades K-12. Posters will be judged by First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice, Wilton Go Green, and the Zero Waste Schools Committee.

One winner will be chosen from each of the following groups: K-2nd, 3rd-5th, 6th-8th, and 9th-12th. Winners will receive a Wilton Chamber of Commerce gift certificate and have their artwork displayed at Wilton Town Hall.

Students are asked to design posters around the theme of “Reduce, Reuse, Recycle” with artwork demonstrating the right ways to deal with recyclable materials such as reducing single use plastics, reusing containers, or properly recycling materials based on the town’s recycling program.

Participants are encouraged to check out Recycle CT’s “What’s In, What’s Out” program for project inspiration. Posters can be as small as 8-by-11 inches and as large as 24-by-36 inches. Students may use a variety of media such as pen and ink, crayon, colored pencil, marker, or paints. 3D projects and other creative ideas will be accepted.

Posters should be dropped in the designated Reduce, Reuse, Recycle Poster Contest bins by Friday, Nov. 8. Bins will be outside the main office of each school. Questions can be sent to wiltonzerowasteschools@gmail.com.

Guess the weight of the recyclables

The town will sponsor “Guess the Weight of the Recyclables” activity at Wilton Library starting Monday, Nov 11, at 1 p.m. and ending on America Recycles Day, Nov. 15 at 3 p.m.

Look for the large bag of recyclables in the library’s main foyer. Submit a guess for the weight of the recyclables bag. A Wilton Chamber of Commerce gift certificate will be awarded for the closest guess. Winner will be announced at the Nov. 18 Board of Selectmen meeting.

For more information on these activities, contact Sarah Gioffre at sarah.gioffre@wiltonct.org or 203- 563-0129, ext. 1128.