Wilton holds community flu clinics

The annual flu vaccine recommendation says everyone older than 6 months of age who is not allergic to the ingredients in the vaccine or who have certain immune system disorders should get the shot every year as soon as it become available.

Flu season is fast approaching and Wilton’s Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County will hold 13 flu clinics in Wilton this fall.

The nonprofit nursing agency will hold flu clinics:

Monday, Sept. 23, 10-11:30 a.m., Wilton Senior Center, 180 School Road.

Sunday, Oct. 6, 8:30 a.m.-noon, Our Lady of Fatima Church, 229 Danbury Road.

Monday, Oct. 7, 3:30-5 p.m., Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Road.

Tuesday, Oct. 15, 1-3 p.m., Wilton Town Hall, 238 Danbury Road.

Wednesday, Oct. 16, Wilton Kiwanis Meeting, WEPCO, 48 New Canaan Road.

Wednesday, Oct. 30, 10-11:30 a.m., Wilton Senior Center, 180 School Road.

Saturday, Nov. 2, 10-11:30 a.m., Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Road.

The nursing agency will also hold an additional six flu clinics at its new offices at 22 Danbury Road. These clinics will be held on Wednesday afternoons from noon until 2 p.m. on Oct. 2, 9, 16 and 30 and Nov. 6 and 13.

Anyone 4 years of age or older can receive the seasonal flu vaccine at these clinics and there is no residency requirement.

“The flu shot is safe and the single most effective way to prevent influenza, decrease its complications and help stop the spread of flu,” said Katherine Lasberg, RN, community health coordinator at the agency. “Anyone wishing to avoid contracting or spreading influenza should receive the flu shot prior to flu season, which usually begins in December.”

All flu clinics are conducted on a first-come, first-served basis and appointments are not necessary. Persons under age 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

The cost of the vaccine is $50 for the regular dose and $70 for the high dose, which will be available for those age 65 or over. Cash or check will be accepted or it can be billed directly to Medicare Part B, Aetna, Anthem, Connecticare, Harvard Pilgrim, Multi Plan or Wellcare. Please bring your insurance card to the flu clinic.

Those wishing to receive the flu vaccine are encouraged to wear short sleeves or sleeves that are easy to roll up.

For more information, call the agency’s Flu Info Line at 203-834-6341, ext. 444.

Flu shots are also available at Stop & Shop at 5 River Road.