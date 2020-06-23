Wilton holds July 4th house decorating contest

With Wilton’s annual festivities canceled, the town is holding a house decorating contest, with judging on Thursday, July 2. With Wilton’s annual festivities canceled, the town is holding a house decorating contest, with judging on Thursday, July 2. Photo: Contributed Photo: Contributed Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Wilton holds July 4th house decorating contest 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WILTON — With the town’s annual July 4th festivities and fireworks canceled this year, there is still an opportunity for residents to connect with each other over the holiday.

The town is holding a July 4th House Decorating Contest, open to all Wilton residents.

Participants are asked to decorate their homes based on a 4th of July or America theme. Decorations should be put on the side of the house visible from the street.

Decorations should be completed by Wednesday, July 1. Judging will take place Thursday, July 2. First place wins free parking pass to the 2021 Wilton Fireworks. There will also be prizes for 2nd and 3rd place.

The contest is sponsored by Wilton Senior Center, Wilton Library, and Office of the First Selectwoman.

Register for the contest online at wiltonct.org/fourthof july.