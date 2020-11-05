Wilton historic cemetery set for a clean-up day

A group of volunteers cleaned up Comstock Hill Cemetery — final resting place of seven Revolutionary War soldiers — this past June. Another clean-up day is planned for Sunday, Nov. 8. A group of volunteers cleaned up Comstock Hill Cemetery — final resting place of seven Revolutionary War soldiers — this past June. Another clean-up day is planned for Sunday, Nov. 8. Photo: Contributed Photo / Wilton Conservation Land Trust Photo: Contributed Photo / Wilton Conservation Land Trust Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Wilton historic cemetery set for a clean-up day 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WILTON — The Wilton Land Conservation Trust and the Drum Hill Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will get together on Sunday, Nov. 8, from 1:30 to 3 p.m. to spruce up Comstock Hill Cemetery’s trail and grounds. The community is invited to participate in the groups’ final stewardship workday of the year.

The workday is set for drizzle or shine. Volunteers will be performing trail maintenance, removing invasive species, and blowing leaves.

Participants are encouraged to wear a hat, gloves and boots, and to bring water. They are also expected to bring and wear their own masks, and to respect a six-foot distance between one another.

Parking will be along the roadside of the northern section of Signal Hill Road. Parking on Ridgefield Road is not recommended.

Comstock Cemetery is the third-oldest cemetery in Wilton and the burial ground of seven Revolutionary War veterans and approximately 200 others. It was originally the Comstock family cemetery, established in 1782, and was in active use until 1850.

Among those buried there are seven Revolutionary War veterans and their wives: David Dunning III, Thaddeus Keeler, Matthew Mead, James Morgan, Samuel Olmstead, John Rockwell III and David Whitlock.

The Drum Hill chapter has been working on restoring the half-acre cemetery for several years and was joined in a work day by the land trust over the summer.