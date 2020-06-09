Wilton hires two new police officers

WILTON — Two Fairfield County men have joined the Wilton Police Department.

Matthew Cisewski of New Fairfield and Steven Anuszkiewicz of New Canaan were sworn in as Wilton police officers on June 9.

Both will be attending the Connecticut Police Academy in Meriden starting June 12.

The current academy lasts a little over 26 weeks and will be a mix of virtual and onsite learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the police department said in a press release.

Cisewski is a recent graduate of Western Connecticut State University, where he received a bachelor’s degree in justice and law administration.

He also has previous experience as a dispatcher with the Ridgefield police and fire departments, as well as New Fairfield Police Department. As a youth, he was involved as a police explorer with the Danbury Police Department.

Anuszkiewicz is attending the University of New Haven, where he is one class shy of a bachelor’s degree in paramedicine.

He is a volunteer firefighter with the Pound Ridge and New Canaan fire departments. He is also certified as an Emergency Response Technician and assists with both the ambulance and fire departments.

