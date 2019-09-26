Wilton hazardous collection day open to seven towns

The Town of Wilton will hold its annual hazardous waste collection on Saturday, Oct. 12. Items you will be able to dispose of include oven cleaner, furniture polish, and wood care products. The collection is open to residents of Wilton as well as Norwalk, Darien, Greenwich, Stamford, Weston and Westport. less The Town of Wilton will hold its annual hazardous waste collection on Saturday, Oct. 12. Items you will be able to dispose of include oven cleaner, furniture polish, and wood care products. The collection is ... more Photo: Contributed Photo / Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo / Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Wilton hazardous collection day open to seven towns 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Wilton residents are invited to bring their hazardous waste to the town’s annual collection day on Saturday, Oct. 12, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., in the Miller-Driscoll parking lot at 217 Wolfpit Road.

At this event sponsored by the Wilton Conservation Commission, a certified hazardous waste contractor will provide appropriate and responsible disposal of unwanted products.

Nearly all households contain some hazardous waste products that are corrosive, flammable, reactive or toxic. Common items include paint thinners, pool chemicals, pesticides, mercury thermometers, and gasoline. These items need to be dispolsed of in ways where they do not lead to personal injury and do not enter the food chain or contaminate drinking water supplies.

Some common products that may be brought to the collection are: aerosol cans (not empty), antifreeze, arts/craft supplies, asphalt/roof sealer, bathroom cleaners, brake fluid, chemical fertilizers, chemistry kits, degreasers, disinfectants, drain cleaners, fire extinguishers, flea powders/sprays, floor care products, furniture/car polish, gasoline, herbicides, batteries, insecticides/pesticides, paint strippers/thinners, rodent poison, solvents, tile/toilet cleaners.

Paint and electronics will not be accepted at this event.

The collection is also open to residents of Norwalk, Darien, Greenwich, Stamford, Weston and Westport. Proof of residency, such as a driver's license, is required.

For more information, call the Wilton Department of Environmental Affairs at 203-563-0180.