Wilton has two new cases of COVID

There have been nine new cases of the coronavirus reported in Wilton since September 11, 2020.

WILTON — There have been two new cases of COVID-19 reported in Wilton according to the CT Data Center.

That makes a total of nine new cases since Sept. 11, when a Wilton High School tested positive for the coronavirus.

To date, there have been 263 cases of COVID-19 reported in Wilton as of Sept. 23. That’s 56 additional cases since June 16, and 63 since May 19. There have been 42 deaths in town attributed to the virus.

In Connecticut, there’s been a total of 56,472 reported COVID cases, resulting in 4,499 deaths. There are currently 72 people hospitalized with the virus.

First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice advised residents to be aware that the Connecticut travel advisory was updated on Tuesday, with Rhode Island being put back on the list of affected states.

The travel advisory, including the possibility of a fine, applies to both Connecticut residents and non-residents.

Anyone traveling into Connecticut from a state with a positive case rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents, or higher than a 10 percent test positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average, or from a country for which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a Level 3 Travel Health Notice, are directed to self-quarantine for a 14-day period from the time of last contact within the identified state or country.

Click here for the current list of states under Connecticut’s travel advisory.

