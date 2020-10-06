https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/news/article/Wilton-has-four-new-cases-of-COVID-15625154.php
Wilton has four new cases of COVID
WILTON — Four new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Wilton, according to the CT Data Center.
The latest number makes a total of 268 cases reported in Wilton as of Oct. 1. That’s 61 additional cases since June 16, and 68 since May 19. There have been 42 deaths in town attributed to the virus.
First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice said none of the four new cases were of school-aged children. A Wilton High School student tested positive for the coronavirus on Sept. 11.
In Connecticut, there’s been a total of 59,120 reported COVID cases, resulting in 4,517 deaths. There are currently 120 people hospitalized statewide with the virus.
