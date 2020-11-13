Stamford Health brings its fifth special rehab facility to Wilton

The Stamford Health and Hospital for Special Surgery Sports Rehab has opened a location at 372 Danbury Road in Wilton.

WILTON — The Stamford Health and Hospital for Special Surgery Sports Rehab has opened a location in Wilton.

The location at 372 Danbury Road is the fifth facility that is part of the Hospital for Special Surgery’s Rehabilitation at Stamford Health collaborative. It was established in 2015, according to Stamford Health.

“We’re thrilled to bring experts from HSS and Stamford Health to together in Wilton, so that patients in the area can access sports rehab services close to home,” Liz Longmore Stamford Health’s vice president of ambulatory services said. Longmore is also Stamford Health Medical Group’s chief operating officer.

“Expanding our offerings in Wilton represents a multi-year initiative and this latest location follows the expansion of physical therapy services at our Danbury Road location,” Longmore said.

The facility is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Appointments are encouraged. Patients can make these by calling 203-276-2355.

The facility also has new equipment including a seated elliptical recumbent cross trainer, a rebounder, hi-lo treatment tables, an upright stationary bike, an upper-body ergometer, a ballet barre and TRX straps.

The facility also offers a way for people to have physical therapy done there from a referral.

Patients may fax their referrals for physical therapy to 203-276-2356.