Wilton has 5 property sales over $1 million

WILTON — The following property transactions were recorded in the office of Town Clerk Lori Kaback from May 1 through May 26.

Unit 104 Wilton Crest: Efstahios and Viktoriya Savvoulides to Susan Marsha Kurnit, $175,000.

89 Pond Road: Eric and Amy O’Brien Milhoua to Robert and Anna Gibbons, $1,380,000.

61 Millstone Road: John Evans and Dawn Harrell to Simon and Moira Neilson, $1,432,500.

30 Stonecrop Lane: George and Dera Fink to Nena Depeugh, $712,000.

37 Powder Horn Hill Road: Brian M. and Victoria W. Meany to Scott and Cara Schwartz, $1,315,000.

5 Little Brook Road: Martin and Claudia Nachemson to John Austin and Lindsay I. Wyman, $657,500.

11 Fullin Lane: Richard Wiernasz and Julia Carbia to Christopher and Leigh-Ann Kear, $575,000.

72 Clover Drive: Madeline Penachio Konigsberg, Trustee to Iveneth Macintyre and Luis Diaz, $325,000. (Trustee’s Deed)

26 Hidden Lake Ridge Road: Estate of Janice G. Whitney to Tierney MB and Kieran James McGrath, $670,000. (Executor’s Deed)

93 Washington Post Drive: Daren P. and Joan L. McCullough to Jude R. and Pia Scaglione, $865,000.

126 Heather Lane: Robert W. Jr. and Katherine W. Bradt to Nicole J. and John T. Forbes, $425,000.

55 Old Driftway Drive: John J. and Katherine E. Bieger to Jacob R. and Kerri Mims, $759,000.

62 Silver Spring Road: Robert M. and Cynthia C. Leonard to Elena Alikhachkina and Igor Zoubarev, $1,140,000.

23 Deer Run Road: Jonathan C. and Alisa Carinia Berry to William J. and Christina L. Cavagnaro, II, $950,000.

98 Wilton Crest: Christina E. Bodine to Olivia Caruso, $180,000.

111 Old Kingdom Road: Gene R. Scaperotta and Eva Silverman to Przemyslaw and Barbara Jozefko, $1,075,000.

23 Crosswicks Ridge Road: Samuel J. and Linda M. Brodsky to Jeremiah R. and Cecile A. Galvin, $865,000.

27 Keelers Ridge Road: Elizabeth I. Noel to Christina S. Duncan, Trustee, $680,000.

