Wilton has 38 cases of COVID in 28 days

The number of COVID-19 cases in Wilton for the first 28 days of October, has more than doubled since September. The number of COVID-19 cases in Wilton for the first 28 days of October, has more than doubled since September. Photo: File Graphic Photo: File Graphic Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Wilton has 38 cases of COVID in 28 days 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WILTON — The coronavirus continues to be on the upswing in Wilton.

Eight new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Wilton on Thursday, Oct. 29, bringing the count to 38 cases for the first 28 days of October.

That number is more than double since last month, when Wilton had 16 cases of COVID reported for the entire month of September.

Wilton is currently averaging 1.36 cases of COVID a day. The town has been put on “Yellow Alert” by the state, which designates towns with five to nine daily cases per 100,000 as yellow.

In nearby Norwalk, 687 cases of COVID were reported for the first 28 days of October, a 776-percent increase from September, when just 84 cases were reported. Norwalk is on “Red Alert” as are 29 other towns and cities, with each reporting more than 15 daily cases per 100,000 population.

In a message on the town website, First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice said the eight new cases in Wilton included a range of ages and one or more residents of a senior facility.

One person at Cider Mill School was reported to test positive for COVID on Oct. 23.

Vanderslice encouraged wearing masks as beneficial protection against spreading the virus, saying, “Despite the number of hours students, school staff and town employees spend inside school and municipal buildings, we haven’t been experiencing problems with spread within these groups. Students, school staff and town employees all wear masks!”

Wilton has a total of 302 reported cases of COVID, 95 additional since June 16, and 102 since May 19. There have been 42 reported deaths from the virus.

Statewide, there have been 70,446 total cases as of Oct. 28, with 321 patients hospitalized for the virus, and 4,609 total deaths.

pgay@wiltonbulletin.com