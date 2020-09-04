Wilton has 26 home sales in one week, 8 over $1M

The following property transactions were recorded in the office of Wilton Town Clerk Lori Kaback from Aug. 28 through Sept. 3.

22 Sharp Hill Road: Webster Bank NA to Pratap and Sarojini C. Kurra, $660,700. (Quit Claim Deed).

368 Nod Hill Road: Bridget A. Casey to James and Sandra Cassidy, $1,600,000.

64 West Meadow Road: Elizabeth and Paul Soley to Dustin Saldarriaga and Christina Cha, $925,000.

1068 Ridgefield Road: Daniel and Lisa Elsberry to Thomas and Regina Bailey, $1,375,000.

101 Grumman Hill Road: Carol and James F. Long, Trustees, to Jared and Melissa Zech, $743,000. (Trustee Deed).

113 Millstone Road: George J. Graf and Julie Coover to Jennifer and James Hendren, $647,500.

49 Scarlet Oak Drive: Susan M. Price to Betsy and Christopher Wilkes, $609,000.

314 Ridgefield Road: Paul Lavorgna to Morgan and Allison Norful, $1,240,000.

12 Village Walk: Sima Shahrzad and Azadeh Pirnia to Krisztina and Peter Braid, $255,000.

6 Appletree Lane: Marc and Kyle Lauricella to Paymi Romero, $575,000. (Land Sale)

35 Scribner Hill Road: Sam and Andrea Maatallah to Philip and Nadia Gilbo, $1,080,000.

8 Chessor Lane: Christopher and Xenia Gross to Alison Pagliari and Patrick Brown, $936,000.

35 Wilton Crest: Eduardo and Janet Zayas to Pavan John Antony and Jennifer George, $430,000.

19 Deacons Lane: Frederick and Julia Gaston, Trustees, to Ruth and Jeffrey D. DeLuca, $929,000, (Trustee Deed).

19 Hearthstone Lane: Debra Brooks Forsyth to 19 Hearthstone JG, LLC, $1,750,000.

183 Westport Road: Dorothy G. Tracey to 183 Westport LLC, $930,000.

20 Middlebrook Farm Road: Monaco Estates LLC to George R. III and Sarah Gerhard, $1,700,000.

78 Forest Lane: Deutsche Bank National Trust Co, TR to Elisa Ines Gomez and Victor J. Carreno, $550,000.

21 Lee Allen Lane: Christos and Parthena Papadopoulos to Amit and Onima Bhuchar, $1,865,000.

48 Woodhill Road: Christopher and Pamela Kelley to Paul and Sue Jean King, $905,000.

39 Black Alder Lane: Bruce and Kathleen Kostic to Anthony and Barbara Fidanza, $849,000.

23 Old Driftway: Alan and Nadia Blake to James and Angela Jenkins, $800,000.

149 Linden Tree Road: Kurt T. and Mary Beth Peterson to Joseph and Jennifer Burdowski, $1,315,000.

254 Olmstead Hill Road: Gary L. and Maureen S. Bare to Gareth and Nicole Porter, $801,000.

114 Thunder Lake Road: US Bank NA, TR, to Crypto Life LLC, $610,000.

245 Rivergate Drive: Jeffrey D. and Ruth A. DeLuca to Ariel N. April, $565,015.