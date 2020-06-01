Wilton hair salons reopen

Studio B Hair Design in Wilton reopened on June 1, 2020 and even has some early morning hours by appointment.

WILTON — A welcome relief to many who have had to wait weeks for a haircut or coloring, hair salons and barber shops in Connecticut, including Wilton, have been allowed to reopen as of June 1.

“We are open and ready to go,” said Rich Bobrow, owner of Sola Salon Studios in the Wilton River Park Shopping Center at 5 River Road.

Stylists at Sola are independent and have their own studios within the shop. “The best way to make an appointment with an individual stylist is to contact them individually from our website,” Bobrow said.

Sola’s website is solasalonstudios.com/locations/wilton1.

Studio B Hair Design at 951 Danbury Road is open Tuesday through Saturday and is taking some appointments for as early as 6:30 a.m. To make an early morning appointment call Debbie at 203-994-4199.

Other Wilton salons confirming they are open starting June 1 are:

A Nu You, 235 Danbury Road.

Great Clips, 5 River Road.

Illumination Salon & Color Bar, 23 Danbury Road.

Isabella Salon, 5 River Road.

Liz F & Co Hair Studio, 24 Danbury Road.

Super Scissors, 1 Danbury Road.

White Cottage Salon, 154 Danbury Road.

Eco Chic at 16 Center Street is scheduled to reopen on June 2.

Philip Salon & Spa at 9 Danbury Road is not ready to reopen yet, but is planning on doing so in the near future.

Philip Salon has been in Wilton for 20 years, since 2001, “and is not going anywhere,” according to owner Philip DiMarino.

He said a previous Bulletin story about salon reopenings implied his shop was closing permanently, but that is definitely not the case, he said. For updates about when Philip Salon is reopening call the shop at 203-761-4922.

Barber shops

Two barber shops in Wilton have also reopened.

Arena Hairstyle in Wilton Center at 84 Old Ridgefield Road and Agron’s Barbershop, 7 Danbury Road were back in business on June 1.

Wilton barbers and salon owners said they are following health and hygiene rules as set down by the state in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus:

Maximum 50 percent capacity.

Appointments only.

Waiting rooms closed.

Workstations six feet apart.

Physical barriers where possible.

Contactless payments preferred.

Tools soaked in disinfectant between clients.

Hand sanitizer and cleaning wipes at entrance points.

High-contact areas and bathrooms cleaned frequently.

Limit conversation where possible.

Employees to wear face masks and face shields or eye protection.

Employees to provide clean smock for each customer.

Customers to wear face masks or cloth face coverings.

Increased ventilation and airflow where possible.

Hair salons and barber shops were initally scheduled to reopen on May 20 as part of Phase 1 of the state’s plan. But two days before, Gov. Ned Lamont rescheduled the date to June 1.

Lamont said many hair salon owners he spoke with wanted an extra week or two to prepare, and some also asked for more time to find child care.

The delay frustrated stylists across the state who had spent a great deal of time and money preparing their salons for the May 20 reopening.

