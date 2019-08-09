Wilton guardrail policy is under review

In response to complaints from residents about the appearance of new steel guardrails, like this one on Wild Duck Road, First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice has placed a moratorium on any further placements until the Board of Selectmen can consider a revised policy.

The policy for placing steel guardrails along town roads has come under review after complaints lodged by several residents.

First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice’s office made the announcement on Friday afternoon, Aug. 9.

The announcement noted that Wilton has, for years, followed the state in replacing wood-and-wire guardrails with steel guardrails.

In June, several residents contacted Vanderslice, objecting to the aesthetics of steel guardrails recently installed on their street. This was followed by comments made at the July 18 public hearing for the Plan of Conservation and Development when two residents raised the issue.

They complained the new guardrails that were installed are like those on “every highway” and detract from the rural atmosphere of their neighborhoods.

“There’s a better way to incorporate beauty and safety,” said resident Pat Walsh, who referred to the newly installed guardrail on Wild Duck Road.

Roxanne Witke of Woods End Drive said she was concerned about keeping the rural aspects of town, which she feared were being lost.

“I am acutely concerned with what [Walsh] referred to, extracting the old wooden posts that were chained together that have been in my neighborhood as long as I’ve been here which is 21 years,” she said. “The result is atrocious. … How would we have known about this without being asked our opinion?”

In response to the residents’ concerns, Vanderslice has issued a moratorium on further replacements until the Board of Selectmen can reconsider the town’s policy.

Alternative guardrail styles are being researched, the announcement said, and “guardrail placement practices versus requirements” are being reviewed.

The board is expected to hear the results at a meeting in September.

Residents can receive notice of the meeting by signing up for e-alerts on the town website, wiltonct.org, and selecting either Town News and Announcements or Board of Selectmen Minutes and Agendas.

Residents may comment after the presentation, either at the meeting or by email.

Those with questions, are encouraged to contact DPW and Facilities Director Chris Burney (Chris.Burney@wiltonct.org) or Vanderslice (lynne.vanderslice@wiltonct.org).